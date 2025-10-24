Penticton News

Volunteer bakers sought to help with Penticton's annual ALERT Cookie Walk fundraiser

Volunteer bakers 'kneaded'

Photo: File photo 41 volunteer bakers brought more than 300 pounds of cookies, muffins, loaves, tarts, cupcakes and biscotti in 2022

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team Society is in knead of help for their 21st annual Cookie Walk.

ALERT is prepping for biggest fundraiser in Penticton, and asking for helping hands to bake and donate festive cookies and bars for them to sell.

This year the organization will need at least 50 bakers to bake six dozen treats each.

The fundraiser runs at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Dec. 6. Attendees may mix and match as many of the donated goodies as they wish for $14 a pound, in provided containers.*

"Whether you love baking shortbread, fudge or festive cookies, every tray helps raise funds for ALERT’s animal rescue and emergency response work across the Okanagan," ALERT said.

ALERT is entirely volunteer-run and donor-supported, working with emergency officials to enter evacuation zones to care for animals in need.

Those interested in baking cookies can head online here to sign up.

*Editor's Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the cost as $12 and that attendees should bring their own container. Castanet regrets the error and the information has been updated.