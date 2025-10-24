Penticton News
Penticton Fire Department hosting open house with family-friendly activities
All welcome at the fire hall
The Penticton Fire Department is inviting everyone for a peek at their inner workings at an upcoming open house.
On Sunday, Nov. 2, the whole family is welcome at Firehall #2 at 285 Dawson Avenue to enjoy tours, demonstrations, the chance to talk to members of the crew, and a BBQ hot dog lunch by donation to support local causes.
Plus, bring your leftover pumpkin from Hallowe'en, because there will be a "Pumpkin Drop" by donation from the heights of a PFD ladder.
The event will be on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend.
