New McDonald's location proposal gets first green light from Penticton council

Photo: City of Penticton A new McDonald's is being pitched for 698 Eckhardt Avenue West

Penticton City Council green lit the first steps of a zoning amendment bylaw change on Tuesday afternoon, which could see a third location of McDonald's restaurant built in the city.

The project will need to rezone the property located at 698 Eckhardt Avenue West from "General Industrial" to "General Commercial" to allow the restaurant development.

Staff said the property currently contains one small vacant building in the northeast corner, with the remainder of the site being used for vehicle parking.

It is also located within the the northwestern area of the city, which has been billed as the "North Gateway" and is the subject of long-term development plans.

Developers said the single-story restaurant would have a dual-lane drive-through, along with 29 parking spaces, including two accessible stalls and a loading area.

Coun. Shannon Stewart asked about concerns around traffic in the area.

Audrey Tanguay, planning and licensing manager with the City of Penticton, said the zoning bylaw amendment is subject to approval by the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

Council unanimously approved the first reading of the zoning amendment, sending it to a public hearing on Nov. 4.

McDonald’s has two existing restaurants in Penticton.

Further applications regarding design and construction will be required in the future if the zoning amendment is approved at a later date.