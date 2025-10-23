Penticton News

South Okanagan woman who led police on dangerous driving chase promises to change

Regrets high-speed chase

Photo: File photo Local woman promises change in Penticton court on Wednesday

A South Okanagan woman who led police on a dangerous high-speed chase has promised to change.

Court heard that Tiffany Marie Lakusta, 27, previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and two counts of petty theft related to a 45-minute RCMP-involved chase in Oliver.

Lakusta faced eight charges stemming from the incident on Nov. 12, 2024, when she was behind the wheel of a stolen truck, speeding through back roads and onto Highway 97.

An RCMP officer originally saw the white truck Lakusta was driving heading southbound on Hwy 97, just outside of Oliver.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Lakusta made a U-turn and drove away at high speed.

Other units in the area were called to be on the lookout, and the truck was later located on a back road, where officers attempted to stop it again. Lakusta again avoided them.

After the truck was seen travelling at over 100 km/h on Hwy 97, police deployed spike belts to attempt to stop it in its tracks.

Lakusta slammed on the brakes and shouted at the RCMP. One officer drew his gun and pointed it at the vehicle, fearing he might be hit by the truck.

Lakusta swerved, and no shots were fired.

Later the truck was seen again on Hwy 97, travelling so fast that an officer said they saw all four tires briefly lift off the ground. Police called off the pursuit due to the danger.

Eventually RCMP found an abandoned white truck near Okanagan Falls Elementary School, where a woman and a man were spotted fleeing toward the Okanagan River. Both were pursued and arrested.

Lakusta does not have a prior criminal record. She has spent 323 days in custody so far.

Court heard that during this time, she had completed several certifications to bolster her resume and employability once released. She has also remained sober.

“Rehabilitation should be given significant weight today,” defence lawyer Michael Patterson said. “She has young kids who need her. She's a strong candidate for rehabilitation. I'm not saying rehabilitation oversteps denunciation and deterrence, whether it's specific or general, but that it's significant.”

He said Lakusta still has a long jail sentence ahead of her for a first-time offender, and what he is proposing versus the Crown submission is a difference of five months behind bars. She faces a possible sentence of 283 more days in jail.

When given time to speak, Lakusta said she regretted her actions.

“I take full responsibility for everything that has happened, and I ask you to please understand that there were events that happened in my life that were very traumatic and out of my control,” she said.

Lakusta said she spiralled out of control with drug use after losing multiple family members in traumatic ways within a short space of time.

"I should’ve been seeking the proper help,” she said.

“Perhaps it was a gift to end up in custody that day. Because of that day, I'm able to stand here sober and healthy and stronger than I was.”

Lakusta said she knows she has more work to do going forward.

She also apologized to the officer who feared for his life when she drove towards him, and anyone else she negatively affected during that period of time.

“Please accept this as a sincere apology, and I promise you and many others that I'll do nothing but my best to become a healthy, proactive member of society.”

Justice Lynett Jung will be giving her sentencing decision at a later date due to time constraints in court Wednesday.

- with files from Local Journalism Reporter, Keith Lacey