RDOS rescinds irrigation ban for part of Okanagan Falls, water advisory still in effect

Water woes partially lifted

Photo: Contributed Water quality advisory still in place rescinded.

Fixes are underway for an Okanagan Falls water system, after a pump failure in the lower zone in early October resulted in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issuing a water quality advisory and irrigation ban.

The RDOS issued an update on Wednesday, which said the replacement parts for well #5 have been received and installed.

"The well has been brought back online. As the pumping capacity for the lower zone is back to normal, the irrigation ban is being lifted," they said.

"Residents may irrigate as they were directed before the irrigation ban was put in place."

The Water Quality Advisory is currently still in effect, due to elevated manganese levels.

"Residents with infants and young children in the Lower Zone are advised to use a safe alternate source of water during this time when preparing baby formula due to elevated manganese levels. Boiling water will not remove manganese," the release reads.

The RDOS said the flushing for the entire Okanagan Falls water system is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 27

"This will help to remove any material or sediments that have built up over time in the water mains," the release reads.

Residents who experience dirty water are advised to run their cold-water tap only and/or garden hose until the water runs clear. People are also advised to check the water quality before laundering clothing.

"The RDOS are reminding all business owners/operators (bed and breakfasts) and public facilities operators that it is the responsibility of said establishments to notify their customers of the Water Quality Advisory."