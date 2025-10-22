Penticton News

Residents approve new well and replacement lines at Keremeos Irrigation District special meeting

The Keremeos Irrigation District (KID) will be moving ahead with installing a new well and replacement lines for their area, after a vote passed on Tuesday night.

KID's Special Public Meeting was held at the Victory Hall, where board chair Roger Mayer said 145 people voted in favour, while just seven were against the borrowing of funds to construct the well.

KID said in their notice of special general meeting that the cost of constructing a new will is $1.65 million, and they are proposing to borrow $1.3 million through a loan on a 20-year term.

"The annual cost of servicing this loan will be approximately $95 per ratepayer," KID said.

Mayer said the board will be meeting with the Village of Keremeos in the next few weeks to discuss.

The two have recently been at odds, regarding a letter distributed by KID in September claiming the village wanted to take over the water system within the village boundaries.

KID alleged this takeover would result in almost tripling water rates, and a new system would require chlorination.

The disagreement stemmed from a council meeting earlier this summer, where council approved an application for grant funding for the Keremeos Water System Separation and upgrades through the Strategic Priorities Fund.

The village said in a statement in early September that it looked at funding to take over the water system within village boundaries to conduct water line improvements based on a water committee recommendation.

KID needs to replace the water capacity lost from the 1st Avenue well, which is not in use to meet existing demand.

The new well would allow KID to meet peak demand during the summer months and allow new connections on the system to proceed.

"I'm happy that the residents gave us the support to go ahead with that, and we're going to do our best to get as many grants as we can, to reduce the cost to the local taxpayer as much as we can, and hopefully we'll have a well in by next spring," Mayer said.

The Village of Keremeos applied for 50 per cent funding through the Canada Housing & Infrastructure Grant Program earlier this summer, he added.

Additional funding sources include a $100,000 contribution of RDOS gas tax from rural Keremeos RDOS Director Tim Roberts and the remaining funds from district reserves.

Mayer said the estimation of total cost was provided to them by an engineering consult, so they're hoping to come in under it.

"We want to be in a position to have it operational by next June, late June, so that we can get peak demand for water supply," he said.

"The board is going to have a meeting this next week, and I think we'll be in a position that we can open up water connections and allow new developments and new demand to come upstream."

The hope is to get work on the well started as soon as possible.

Further details will be released by KID as work progresses.