Get the ultimate Elton John experience in Penticton
Experience magic of Elton
The Rocket Man experience is landing for one night only in Penticton.
Andrew Johns and his band will bring classic Elton John to life at the Cleland Theatre this Saturday night, promising a high-energy tribute celebrating the music, magic, and showmanship that made Elton the legend he is.
"Backed by a full 9 piece band, complete with a horn section and soulful backup singers, Andrew Johns captures the essence of Elton’s music with unmatched passion and authenticity," reads a press release promoting the event.
"From 'Tiny Dancer' to 'Crocodile Rock,' every song bursts with energy, nostalgia, and heart. Expect dazzling costume changes, stunning visual effects, and the kind of charisma that leaves audiences singing, clapping, and dancing in their seats."
This is the last chance to experience the band before they head south of the border for performances in the United States. Tickets are on sale now online here while available.
More Penticton News
- LSIB Bingo Night funSimilkameen - 8:00 pm
- Local veteran honouredWest Kelowna - 8:00 pm
- Poll: Business with ICEPoll - 7:30 pm
- Feedback on SD22 budgetVernon - 7:00 pm
- Learn rhythm at family showOliver - 7:00 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eeyore South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel