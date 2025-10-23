Penticton News

Get the ultimate Elton John experience in Penticton

Experience magic of Elton

Photo: Contributed Andrew Johns brings his Elton show to Penticton this weekend.

The Rocket Man experience is landing for one night only in Penticton.



Andrew Johns and his band will bring classic Elton John to life at the Cleland Theatre this Saturday night, promising a high-energy tribute celebrating the music, magic, and showmanship that made Elton the legend he is.



"Backed by a full 9 piece band, complete with a horn section and soulful backup singers, Andrew Johns captures the essence of Elton’s music with unmatched passion and authenticity," reads a press release promoting the event.

"From 'Tiny Dancer' to 'Crocodile Rock,' every song bursts with energy, nostalgia, and heart. Expect dazzling costume changes, stunning visual effects, and the kind of charisma that leaves audiences singing, clapping, and dancing in their seats."



This is the last chance to experience the band before they head south of the border for performances in the United States. Tickets are on sale now online here while available.

Contributed