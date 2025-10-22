Penticton News

Penticton resident suing Okanagan Falls store after slip-and-fall

A Penticton woman has filed against Belich's AG Foods in Okanagan Falls for a slip and fall during the summer

A Penticton woman has filed a lawsuit against Belich's AG Foods in Okanagan Falls, alleging she slipped on water inside the store and suffered lasting injuries.

Katherine Klassen alleges in the suit filed by her lawyer on Tuesday that on or about July 1, 2025, she had just finished checking out when she slipped in water pooled on the floor.

She claims she fell onto her back and struck her head.

The suit alleges she did not see any signage warning customers of water on the floor, but it was put in place after the fall.

Klassen claimed that the incident was caused due to "negligence" of Belich's AG Foods, since they failed "to take any care ... to ensure that the plaintiff would be reasonably safe in using the premises."

As a result, the suit claims, Klassen has suffered an injury to her head, a concussion, mild traumatic brain injury, post-concussion syndrome, injuries to her back, neck, and shoulders, among many others, and soft tissue injuries.

She claimed she continues to undergo medical care and suffer pain and discomfort, as well as being unable to work fully or do household chores.

The suit does not name a dollar figure, but asks for general damages for pain and suffering, for loss of income, for future cost of care, and further relief, among other requests.

Belich's AG Foods declined to comment on the lawsuit.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.