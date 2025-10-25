Penticton News
Costumed dachshunds will show off in Penticton's annual Hallo-weenie Parade
Dachshunds on parade
Photo: Casey Richardson
Photo from the first annual Hallo-weenie Parade
The Penticton Dachshund Club will once again be hosting a special event for the spooky season, leading their third annual Hallo-weenie Parade.
Wiener dogs and their owners will don costumes and head down from the Loco-Landing Adventure Park to Yellow Dog Brewing on Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m.
Donations are being accepted for Critteraid Animal Sanctuary during the event.
The walk is free but limited to dachshunds only. Others are invited to the brewery to enjoy the festivities.
Kelowna's Dachshund Club is also hosting their 10th annual Howl-O-Weenie Parade, with dogs in costumes heading out on Sunday morning for a walk.
Pups will head out at 10:30 a.m. from the dolphins and parade to the sails and back to the Cactus Club field for a photo.
Photo: Penticton Dachshund Club
Doggies will meet at Yellow Dog's Backyard for costume judging
