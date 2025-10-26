Penticton News

Kaleden community hosting annual Progressive Winter Market with plenty of vendors

Community full of shopping

Photo: Kaleden Winter Market Photo from a prior Kaleden Winter Market

Head out to Kaleden next month for a vibrant shopping experience.

The Kaleden Seniors Committee, which is part of the Kaleden Community Association, is organizing a progressive winter community market.

This year marks the sixth annual event and Committee Coordinator Karla Avendaño said they "would like to invite and spread the word to all the Okanagan community."

"This market is filled with local artisans and crafters, wineries, and coffee shops like Linden Gardens that participate as well," she said.

The market takes place on Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at over 20 different vendors in multiple scenic locations in the community. A map will be available online here after Nov. 4.