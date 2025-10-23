Penticton News
Penticton students to honour veterans' graves this November
Soldiers' graves honoured
Photo: NSLA
Kids participating in a No Stones Left Alone ceremony.
As November nears, plans to honour Remembrance Day are already in the works in Penticton, including through No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation.
The program engages elementary school children in Remembrance Day by having them lay poppies on the graves of veterans buried in Lakeview Cemetery.
This year, roughly 50 students from two Grade 6 classes at Uplands Elementary will participate in a ceremony on Nov. 6.
The local Legion has agreed to help by providing 582 poppies for the graves. Members of the RCMP, firefighters, EMTs and city officials have been extended an invitation.
No Stone Left Alone is a national charitable foundation, which helps facilitate similar ceremonies in communities around the world.
For more information, click here.
