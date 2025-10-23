Penticton News

Penticton welcoming international competitors for the annual Nufloors Curling Classic

Curling Classic back again

Photo: The Canadian Press/File photo The 9th Annual Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic take place from Nov 6-9, 2025.

The Penticton Curling Club is gearing up to welcome some of the world's best curlers to the Penticton Nufloors Curling Classic next month.

The ninth annual event, which takes place from Nov. 6-9, will feature games a day before the finals on Sunday.

"Koe, Howard, Carruthers, Craik & Bryce from Scotland, Maeda from Japan, Cotter out of retirement - not to mention so many new stars coming up the ranks," Cathy Jones, the chair for the Nufloors Classic, said.

"We started this event to foster the growth of curling for BC and feel this is the biggest year to watch the up and coming teams coming out of BC to represent us at the Brier and future events."



The club hopes to see plenty of curling fans come out and support the athletes.

"Cheer loud, it's going to be incredible games to watch right here locally at our Penticton club."

Tickets can be purchased at the club or by calling 250-492-5647.