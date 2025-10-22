Several deer reportedly killed on the Lower Similkameen Indian Band land
Multiple deer shot, killed
The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has received multiple reports of several deer shot at night, but not harvested.
In a Tuesday press release, LSIB said it was "greatly angered" by the reports of up to seven deer killed.
"Under smǝlqmíx-syilx high-law, provincial statutes of British Columbia, and federal statutes of Canada, this activity is specifically prohibited. There are no exceptions on smelqmix-syilx lands. None," reads the press release.
LSIB added that the animals are not to be taken for granted on its lands.
Chief, councillors are working with its natural resources department and emergency program. Other agencies have also been notified.
LSIB asks witnesses to call the LSIB's 24-hour duty officer line at 877-418-4631.
"This will immediately set into motion the resources being used to stop these senseless acts," LSIB said.
