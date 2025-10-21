Penticton News

Rustad denies raising mental health as an issue with MLA who quit Conservatives

Rustad not apologizing

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad holds a media availability following election results at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. Rustad has denied raising mental health as an issue as he discussed the defection of one of his caucus members on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia's Opposition Leader says he "didn't talk about mental health" as he discussed the defection of one of his caucus members this week.

John Rustad says it was a reporter who asked about mental health in relation to legislator Amelia Boultbee and he responded by saying the party "had some concerns" and it was providing support as it tried to "work through issues with her."

Rustad's remarks on Tuesday come the day after Boultbee announced that she was quitting the party, saying the Conservative leader had told her to "get the F out."

She is the fifth MLA to exit the caucus over differences with Rustad, who initially responded by saying he had concerns "with regards to Amelia's health."

Rustad told reporters Monday that he had seen her in tears and staff informed him she was "very confused," although he declined to offer details, saying only that Boultbee's file as critic for children and family development was "very stressful."

The next day, the Conservative leader told reporters he did not believe he owed Boultbee an apology for the way he handled questions about her resignation.

Asked whether women are allowed to cry or have mental health issues in his party, Rustad said emotions were welcome, adding "not just women cry."

Attorney General Niki Sharma said she found Rustad's approach to Boultbee's defection "really disappointing" and he should apologize for his remarks.

Anyone experiencing mental health challenges should be supported, not "called out," Sharma told reporters at the legislature on Tuesday.

"I found it really disappointing that that's the form of leadership he's providing to people that look to him as a leader, not only to his own caucus, but to the province."

At a news conference on the steps of the legislature on Monday, Boultbee said Rustad's "failed leadership needs to end."

The MLA for Penticton-Summerland also told CFAX radio host Adam Stirling that Rustad's insinuations about mental health were "incredibly stigmatizing."

"Five months ago, I privately shared with John, as a friend and a mentor, that I was quite distressed at that time about a child abuse file that I had," she said Monday.

"I'm not ashamed to admit that I sought help. I think that's the responsible thing to do. I'm in great shape, I'm not confused," she said during the broadcast.

Boultbee said she had been crying in her office after a recent caucus meeting, adding it was a "pretty normal reaction to the devastation and disappointment when you realize that your leader is a fraud and you don't know what to do about it."

"I can attest that there have been many MLAs in this caucus in tears. There's nothing wrong with that," she said.