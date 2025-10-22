Penticton News

Penticton's Business Excellence Awards Gala has limited tickets left for Moulin Rouge celebration

Photo: Pixabay stock image Time to celebrate Penticton businesses in style.

This week is Small Business Week, and Penticton and the South Okanagan are coming together to celebrate the people, businesses, and organizations that keep the community vibrant.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre will host the 38th Annual Business Excellence Awards Gala: A Cabaret of Achievements, presented by Total Restoration Services – South Okanagan.

The gala is inspired by the glamour of Moulin Rouge, and promises an evening of connection, community, and celebration.

“It’s more than just an awards night,” said Terri Phillips, head of events and marketing with the Penticton Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a chance to recognize the dedication, creativity, and hard work of businesses and non-profits across the South Okanagan, and to bring everyone together to celebrate those achievements.”

The evening begins with a welcome reception hosted by Cascades Casino, where guests will raise a toast with Glimmer, a locally-made premium de-alcoholized sparkling wine to be enjoyed by everyone.

The reception offers a chance to meet fellow entrepreneurs, business leaders and community supporters before the main program begins.

Following the reception, attendees will make their way into the main ballroom where they will stand for the Okanagan Song and hear from local leaders before enjoying dinner.

The awards program will then take centre stage, revealing the winners in each of the ten Business Award categories.

With 67 finalists, the evening honours a wide range of achievements, from emerging businesses to long-standing organizations. Paradox Events has transformed the venue into a Moulin Rouge-inspired cabaret, and Kinshira Entertainment will perform three sequences throughout the evening.

The Cabaret Lounge and photo booth will offer guests the chance to connect and capture the glamour of the night.

As the night moves on, the Spotlight Lounge After-Party hosted by Edward Jones — a collaboration of all the Edward Jones Financial Advisors in Penticton — will turn up the energy.

DJ Splendid Bastard will spin beats accompanied by a live saxophone player.

The Business Excellence Awards and Gala are made possible by sponsors, judges and the businesses, non-profits, and community members that have all made a meaningful impact in Penticton and throughout the South Okanagan.

A limited number of tickets are still available, online here.