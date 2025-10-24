Penticton News
Penticton racetrack transforming into Halloween central for Speedway Spooktacular
Spooky fun at the Speedway
Photo: Penticton Speedway
Penticton Speedway transforms into Halloween central this Sunday
Put on your costumes this weekend and head to the Penticton Speedway for the Speedway Spooktacular.
The 1/4 mile oval race track located in the Carmi hills above Penticton hosts live stock car racing under the lights for fans of all ages.
This Sunday, Oct. 26, the event includes Hornets, Street Stocks, and the wild Hit-to-Pass Pumpkin Smash.
"Between races, enjoy live music and food trucks - plus take a stroll through the trick-or-treat village, explore the haunted tasting alley or dead man's garage," the Speedway said.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and races begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets and more information are available online here.
Photo: Penticton Speedway

