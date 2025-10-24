Penticton News

Penticton racetrack transforming into Halloween central for Speedway Spooktacular

Spooky fun at the Speedway

Photo: Penticton Speedway Penticton Speedway transforms into Halloween central this Sunday

Put on your costumes this weekend and head to the Penticton Speedway for the Speedway Spooktacular.

The 1/4 mile oval race track located in the Carmi hills above Penticton hosts live stock car racing under the lights for fans of all ages.

This Sunday, Oct. 26, the event includes Hornets, Street Stocks, and the wild Hit-to-Pass Pumpkin Smash.

"Between races, enjoy live music and food trucks - plus take a stroll through the trick-or-treat village, explore the haunted tasting alley or dead man's garage," the Speedway said.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and races begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets and more information are available online here.