Penticton council looking at a 6.26 per cent tax hike for 2026

Photo: City of Penticton City council in Penticton is looking at a 6.26 per cent tax hike.

Penticton council is pondering a proposed 6.26 per cent tax increase for 2026, as staff look to tighten up spending while continuing with core services.

City council heard the annual budget overview presentation from director of finance Angela Campbell at Tuesday afternoon's meeting.

She shared the draft budget, which followed weeks of line-by-line cost analysis with all city departments to come to the tax increase and the 38 strategic initiatives.

The 6.26 per cent increase will translate to $144 per year or an extra $12 per month for the average residential taxpayer, based on a $644,947 home value.

Average businesses will see an increase of $47 a month.

Campbell told media ahead of the council meeting that this year's budget impacts included inflationary pressure, along with corporate priorities and initiatives.

“Last year, we introduced a much more aggressive budgeting process where we did a preliminary review and looked at every line item for both revenues and expenses. It's a five-year history for time analysis,” she said.

“We look at every budget area, we compare each line item with five years of actual and budget costs, and look for opportunities to optimize those numbers.”

The focus for council has remained around building a “safe and resilient community” that is ”liveable and accessible."

Campbell said the 2026 investment into safety includes the addition of two firefighters, one RCMP member, a public service employee, additional community resources and bylaw resources.

Some capital highlights for 2026 include crosswalk improvements and park enhancements, including McNicoll and McGregor parks.

Council will also be looking over the Fire Hall Renewals project.

The total investment is estimated at $38 million, and the city has applied for up to $7 million in funding through the Strategic Priorities Fund.

The 2026 budget has $2 million for the fire hall incorporated in its financial plan, while the majority of the cost, $34 million, would be incorporated in the 2027 budget.

“We are planning to borrow for that project,” Campbell said. “There is some uncertainty, because we've applied for that $7 million strategic priority fund grant. So until we know the results of that grant, we won't actually know what we're looking at for financing.”

Penticton’s arena plans are also up in the air, as council approved the next phase of planning, including preliminary design and site analysis.

Campbell said there is around $500,000 in the budget to continue work, but not for the $70 million that was talked about earlier this month.

The budget also continues the implementation of the CommuniTREE Plan, a long-term strategy to grow and protect Penticton’s urban forest.

City manager Anthony Haddad said the majority of the budget is continuing with the core services that they provide to the community.

“Out of the $88.5 million operating budget, only $3.1 million of that is for the new initiatives and inflation,” he said.

“So we're continuing with that as a big focus, but making some further investments around public safety as we head into this budget with council.”

Staff said Penticton remains one of the lowest total residential taxes and charges in the region, in comparison to Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon, and Summerland, according to 2025 data from the province.

Coun. Isaac Gilbert said he encourages the public to complete the surveys, as they want to have feedback.

Public engagement will be collected until Nov. 5, with a kiosk at City Hall and the library. Head to shapeyourcitypenticton.ca to review the materials and provide feedback online.

City Staff will also be at the Open House in the North Lobby of the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to gather feedback and answer questions.

The feedback gathered will be shared with council at the start of budget deliberations on Nov. 18. All information about the budget and opportunities to share feedback are at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca

First reading of the budget is expected on Dec. 2.