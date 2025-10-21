City of Penticton seeking sculpture artists for new installations
Calling sculpture artists
The City of Penticton is seeking sculpture artists.
The 2026 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibition is in the works, and now is the time to submit work for consideration.
“Now entering its 10th year, this exhibit has become a much-loved tradition in Penticton,” said Jeff Plant, manager of Recreation, Arts & Culture, in a press release.
“Each year, the selected sculptures transform our waterfront and downtown into an open-air gallery, captivating tens of thousands of residents and visitors for an entire year. We’re excited to see what artists will bring to next year’s showcase.”
All successful art will be unveiled in May 2026 and will remain on display for one year.
Locations are along the Okanagan Lake waterfront and throughout downtown Penticton. The art will be on lease by the City of Penticton during that time.
Artists have until Dec. 15, 2025 to submit their proposals. For more information click here.
