Keremeos man heading to prison after slashing wife's throat

Photo: Facebook Brian Reum in a photo from his time as Rotary president in Merritt

A Keremeos man who slit his wife's throat and then turned the knife on himself will spend five years behind bars.

Brian Gene Reum, 69, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Monday after previously pleading guilty to a violent domestic assault last year.

During sentencing, Judge Monica McParland outlined and condemned Reum's actions.

Court heard that on the evening of March 28, 2024, police were called to Reum's residence in Keremeos after Reum sent a text message to his children stating in part "girls, I'm sorry for what I've done."

When police arrived, knocks went unanswered. Police then peered through a window and saw Reum laying in a pool of blood.

They broke in to gain entry.

What became clear later was that Reum had come from behind to slice his wife's throat with a 10-inch knife, which was found at the scene, then immediately started stabbing himself.

Reum's wife was found barely conscious, with an eight-centimetre cut that exposed multiple layers of muscle and throat. She recalled slipping in and out of awareness, and waking to the sound of police breaking in.

Reum was bleeding heavily, requiring hospital care. He later told police: "Got in a fight with my woman and stabbed myself in the chest [...] I don’t remember hurting her at all."

Reum's wife survived but continues to suffer with psychological trauma related to the event, as per a victim impact statement shared with the court.

Court further heard that Reum and his wife had a troubled relationship that was "not a happy one" and included many arguments. They had been planning a divorce, but there had been no specific argument during the day leading up to the violent incident.

Judge McParland said Monday that while she accepts that "Mr. Reum is truly remorseful," it had to be stated that "Walking up behind his wife and slitting her throat with a knife is objectively, obviously, objectively, very serious."

She added: "Mr. Reum knew exactly what he was doing and knew he was risking her life when he committed this heinous assault.”

Ultimately, Reum was sentenced to five years behind bars.

Subsequent orders, such as probation or weapons restrictions, have yet to be decided at this time.