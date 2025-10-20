Penticton News

Spooky season in Penticton with a spirits and wine

Spooky season with spirits

Photo: Maple Leaf Spirits Maple Leaf Spirits are made locally in Penticton.

Spirits are taking over the South Okanagan - but these ones aren’t spooky!

Penticton’s Tempest Theatre & Film Society is offering an “immersive experience that blends live performance with wine tasting in a spirited, social atmosphere.”

“Guests wander through the rooms of Tempest Theatre, meeting a cast of “theatre ghosts” who bring their stories (and the wines they’re paired with) to life. It’s part show, part party, and something a little more,” said artistic director Kate Twa.

“Beneath the laughter and the hauntings runs a celebration of transformation: how stories keep us connected, how art survives by reinventing itself, how even what’s gone can rise again in unexpected ways.”

Wines from local favourites such as Poplar Grove, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards and Giant’s Head Estate Winery are on the menu, among many others.

“Each wine is paired with a character who embodies its spirit,” explained Twa.

“The performers bring the tasting notes and the winery’s story to life through short, original scenes blending a touch of the supernatural with a full-bodied pour of local artistry. For example, Poplar Grove’s CSM is introduced by Bartholomew Smush, a long-lost composer who describes the wine like as a symphony written in the soil.”

And while this is the first year for the performance, Twa added it “certainly won’t be the last.”

And keep an eye out for “dedicated supporters of local creativity,” including the Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield.

Guests are, of course, encouraged to dress up!

Check out tempest.ca for more information or visit them in person at 125 Eckhardt Ave E.

Maple Leaf Spirits Inc. serves up award winning spirits - sure to delight the senses, not frighten!

Operating since 2005, Maple Leaf Spirits offers up brandies, liqueurs, spirits and gin crafted from Okanagan-grown fruit and wine which are then distilled in a traditional European fashion.

Be sure to try the famous and award-winning “Lady of the Cask,” aged in oak barrels since 2010.

Open from Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., the distillery welcomes guests at 948 Naramata Rd in Penticton. Visit them online at mapleleafspirits.ca

Last but certainly not least, visit a winery with Phantom in the name - Phantom Creek Estates.

Open Thursday through Sunday, the winery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tastings.

Seated tastings all the way to private tours are available.

There’s nothing scary about this phantom - Phantom Creek Estates offers up tours with Brand Ambassadors that showcase the amount of dedication and detail goes into crafting their wines.

Keep an eye on their website, phantomcreekestates.com for upcoming events as well as hours because they do change with the season.

You can visit them in person at 4315 Black Sage Rd in Oliver.

