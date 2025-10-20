Penticton News

BC Conservative leader suggests Penticton-Summerland MLA Boultbee has mental health issues following departure from caucus

Rustad blames MLA

Photo: The Canadian Press MLA Amelia Boultbee at a press conference Monday morning announcing her departure from the Conservative Party

UPDATE 3 p.m.

BC Conservative leader John Rustad is under fire for questioning the state of mind of Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee after she quit the party.

Former Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko, who was kicked out of caucus last month, said on social media that Rustad was trying to "shame an elected official by making allegations about her mental health."

"Rustad is unfit to lead," said Sturko.

Shortly after Rustad's comments, Conservative MLA Brennan Day posted on social media about the importance of mental health.

"To weaponize or trivialize someone's health condition, mental or otherwise, is harmful to those who already face stigma in silence," Day said, without mentioning Rustad or Boultbee.

He added leadership means "showing compassion and restraint, even when the spotlight is on."

Boultbee, who has not made herself available for an interview with Castanet on the situation, reposted a number of messages Monday on X that condemned Rustad's statements.

"Mental health should never be used as a political weapon. It’s deeply disappointing to see a leader stoop to this level, and it shows exactly why compassion matters in politics. Leadership requires empathy, not stigma and shame," said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon, in a post shared by Boultbee.

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

BC Conservative leader John Rustad has responded to Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee leaving the party by suggesting she has mental health issues.

Speaking to media following Boultbee's announcement, during which she had called for his resignation, Rustad said he has no plans to step down.

Rustad also said he has "concerns" about Boultbee's health, because he had seen her "in tears."

"Staff are telling me that she is very confused and … I had some concerns. I mean, she's had some issues in the past and I tried to do everything I could to support her in whatever those issues may be," he told reporters.

Rustad declined to offer specifics, saying only that Boultbee's "very stressful" file as critic for children and family development created "some real challenges" in recent weeks.

He also referred to unspecified complaints he has heard from her constituents of Penticton-Summerland, accused Boultbee of not supporting party positions such as the removal of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) and claimed she supports Hamas.

Boultbee is the fifth MLA to leave the Conservative caucus in just over a year since the last provincial election.

Rustad said he was very clear that Conservatives were "trying to build a large tent" based on conservative values. "Some people obviously don't agree with some of those positions."

He predicted that Boultbee would be the last MLA to leave the caucus, and that there would be fewer leaks to the media.

"So I don't believe there's anybody else who is considering leaving our caucus, and with regards to the leaks, I am very hopeful and very optimistic that you guys will not be getting as much information as you have been."

-with files from The Canadian Press

UPDATE 9:36 a.m.

Another BC Conservative MLA is leaving caucus.

MLA for Penticton-Summerland Amelia Boultbee has announced she will be stepping away from the party, and standing as an independent in the legislature. She intends to work with recently ousted Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko.

"If (BC Conservative leader) John Rustad was serious about caring more about the conservative movement than his own ego, he should have gracefully resigned when the membership scandal emerged," Boultbee said on the steps of the legislature Monday morning.

"Instead, he has told us that he will cling to power by all means necessary ... He has invited me to 'get the f out if I don't like it,' and I've taken him up on that offer, and I suggest you do, too."

Boultbee said that while she joined the party because of her belief in Rustad, the loss of confidence has been a slow process.

"I think the breaking point for me was not only that he fired (Sturko), but the reasons he gave for doing so, which I don't believe are true," she said.

"I can't ignore the fact that it's almost seven of us in a row that he's kicked out, driven out, or fired. He's made it very clear that it's not OK to ask questions, and I don't think people who have nothing to hide do things like that."

ORIGINAL 7:23 a.m.

Further change may be afoot in the BC Conservative Party.

The MLA for Penticton-Summerland Amelia Boultbee took to social media late Sunday night and said she will be making "an important announcement" on the steps of the B.C. legislature Monday morning.

Boultbee did not say what the announcement was about, but some are speculating she intends to resign from caucus.

CKNW host Jas Johal said offered his prediction on X and added that "pressure has been mounting on leader John Rustad to step down, and this move will only intensity calls for his resignation."

Boultbee, recently became the critic for citizens’ services, after the B.C Conservative Party shuffled its critic portfolios to fill a hole left by Elenore Sturko, who was ousted from the party.

In the aftermath of Sturko's ouster, Boultbee said in an interview that she and Sturko are close and had posted a photo of the two together on her social media as a "sign of support."

Nonetheless, she said, her support was behind embattled party leader John Rustad.

It's been a year and a day since Boultbee won the riding. Since then the party has had a number of changes.