Penticton News

Okanagan breweries win big at 2025 BC Beer Awards

Local breweries win big

Photo: Tin Whistle Brewing Co. Tin Whistle shows off their hardware from this year's BC Beer Awards.

The Okanagan was well represented at the BC Beer Awards this past week.

The annual awards ceremony was held on Friday in New Westminster, celebrating the best craft beer the province has to offer. Camp Beer Co. out of Langley was awarded the brewery of the year, snagging a gold and five silver medals across the many different categories.

Penticton breweries came up big this year, with Tin Whistle Brewery being the most awarded Okanagan brewery, taking home two golds, a silver and three bronze medals.

The gold medals came for their Cherry Blossom Japanese Lager and their Black Widow Lager.

Penticton's Slackwater Brewing, which closed its taproom last year but is still producing beer, received a gold and a bronze, taking the gold for their Lo-Tide Light Lager, while Neighbourhood Brewing was given a single bronze medal.

Kelowna breweries also took home some hardware, with Copper Brewing grabbing a gold and a bronze, taking the gold for their Oud Bruin.

Kelowna Beer Institute, The Office Brewery and Rustic Reel Brewing all took home bronze medals as well.

A full list of all the results can be found here.