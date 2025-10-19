Penticton News

Naramata wineries hosting The Great Pumpkin Gallery in an open-air museum style

Photo: Pixabay stock image The Aikins Loop Winery Co-op is seeking Pumpkin Picassos of the South Okanagan

Take a gander at some decorated, carved and painted gourds at the end of the month with the The Great Pumpkin Gallery on Naramata's Aikins Loop.

The Aikins Loop, which includes Deep Roots Winery, Elephant Island Winery, Van Westen Vineyards, and JoieFarm Winery, will be transforming into their own open-air museums for the event.

They're also encouraging pumpkin artists to bring their masterpieces to life.

"Carve, paint, sculpt, or bedazzle your pumpkin — channel your inner Warhol, Monet, or Basquiat and bring your creation to Elephant Island, Deep Roots, or JoieFarm (or all three to triple your chances of pumpkin immortality)," the group said in their news release.

"Pumpkin Connoisseurs: Come vote for your favourite work of art. Every vote earns you 10 per cent off purchases that day, because true art appreciation deserves a reward."

Pumpkin drop-off for the event must be done by Oct. 24. Voting will then take place from Oct. 25-31.

Winners will be announced on Halloween and a six pack of wine will be awarded to the People’s Choice Winner at each winery.

Van Westens will be participating in a more spooky manner, hosting their hauntingly decorated Wine Shed Oct. 25, 26, 31 and Nov. 1.

