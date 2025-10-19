Naramata wineries hosting The Great Pumpkin Gallery in an open-air museum style
Wineries' Pumpkin Gallery
Take a gander at some decorated, carved and painted gourds at the end of the month with the The Great Pumpkin Gallery on Naramata's Aikins Loop.
The Aikins Loop, which includes Deep Roots Winery, Elephant Island Winery, Van Westen Vineyards, and JoieFarm Winery, will be transforming into their own open-air museums for the event.
They're also encouraging pumpkin artists to bring their masterpieces to life.
"Carve, paint, sculpt, or bedazzle your pumpkin — channel your inner Warhol, Monet, or Basquiat and bring your creation to Elephant Island, Deep Roots, or JoieFarm (or all three to triple your chances of pumpkin immortality)," the group said in their news release.
"Pumpkin Connoisseurs: Come vote for your favourite work of art. Every vote earns you 10 per cent off purchases that day, because true art appreciation deserves a reward."
Pumpkin drop-off for the event must be done by Oct. 24. Voting will then take place from Oct. 25-31.
Winners will be announced on Halloween and a six pack of wine will be awarded to the People’s Choice Winner at each winery.
Van Westens will be participating in a more spooky manner, hosting their hauntingly decorated Wine Shed Oct. 25, 26, 31 and Nov. 1.
For more information, click here.
More Penticton News
- Rockets hold onto late leadWHL - 11:20 pm
- Warriors widen gap on TrailBCHL - 10:35 pm
- Blazers win big over WildWenatchee - 9:44 pm
- Pratt pitched AI actorEntertainment - 7:19 pm
- Kim 'scammed' paparazziEntertainment - 7:18 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Frosty South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel