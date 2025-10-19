Penticton News

Family-friendly open house coming up hosted by Penticton City Council

Open house with council

Photo: File photo Help shape Penticton’s future at Council Open House

Penticton City Council will be hosting an open house at the end of October to dive into discussion on the city's future.

The focus will be to learn about council’s priorities and provide input on the 2026–2030 Draft Financial and Corporate Business Plan.

The city said it will also give updates and input opportunities on other major initiatives, including:

Esplanade Renewal Plan

KVR Trail Strategy

Infrastructure projects

Penticton’s fire hall renewals

Replacement of memorial and McLaren arenas

Public safety

Housing

"This is a casual, drop-in event for residents to meet members of council, ask questions and share ideas," the city said.

The family-friendly event will take place in the North Lobby of the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.