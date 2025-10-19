Penticton News
Family-friendly open house coming up hosted by Penticton City Council
Open house with council
Photo: File photo
Help shape Penticton’s future at Council Open House
Penticton City Council will be hosting an open house at the end of October to dive into discussion on the city's future.
The focus will be to learn about council’s priorities and provide input on the 2026–2030 Draft Financial and Corporate Business Plan.
The city said it will also give updates and input opportunities on other major initiatives, including:
- Esplanade Renewal Plan
- KVR Trail Strategy
- Infrastructure projects
- Penticton’s fire hall renewals
- Replacement of memorial and McLaren arenas
- Public safety
- Housing
"This is a casual, drop-in event for residents to meet members of council, ask questions and share ideas," the city said.
The family-friendly event will take place in the North Lobby of the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
