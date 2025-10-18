Penticton News

City of Penticton seeking 2 community members to join the Urban Deer Advisory Committee

Help decide deer strategy

Photo: FIle photo Join a committee specifically looking at urban deer.

If you have thoughts about the urban deer hanging around Penticton, consider helping to shape the city's urban deer strategy.

The City of Penticton announced on Friday that they are looking for two community members to join the Urban Deer Advisory Committee.

The city green lit the committee after hearing from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship on potential options for deer management.

"This volunteer committee will assist in the development of an Urban Deer Management Strategy that considers indigenous knowledge and practices," their news release said.

"If you care about wildlife, community safety or just want to make a difference, we want to hear from you."

The committee will involve seven members, including representatives from city staff, PIB or other local Indigenous groups, Conservation Office Service staff, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen staff, potentially SPCA or other animal rights group representation, and several citizen volunteers, including those with knowledge of wildlife and particularly deer as well as a council liaison to the committee.

The committee will likely meet on a monthly basis or as needed through the summer of 2026, at which time it would be disbanded.

People can apply by picking up an application at City Hall or downloading it on the Join a Council Committee page.

Then, submit the completed forms to [email protected].

Interested applicants will need to apply by Wednesday Oct. 29.