Small business week celebrates Penticton's 3,600 local businesses

Shop and celebrate local

Photo: City of Penticton The City of Penticton is providing a limited number of ‘Love Local kits’ to Penticton-based businesses

Penticton is encouraging everyone to shop, support and celebrate local for the upcoming Small Business Week.

In the city, more than 3,600 businesses run, with 97 per cent classified as small businesses, as they employ fewer than 100 people.

“Behind every local business is a story of passion, hard work and a deep commitment to our community,” Blake Laven, the City of Penticton's development services manager said in a news release.

“Small Business Week is an opportunity to celebrate those stories and show up for our neighbours who provide the critical goods, services and jobs we rely upon every day.”

Continuing in their Love Local campaign, the city said they will be providing a limited number of ‘Love Local kits’ to Penticton-based businesses to hand out to customers.

"These include canvas shopping bags, key chains and stickers, while quantities last."

Sign up at penticton.ca/lovelocal.

Small Business Week runs from Oct. 19 to 25, and will finish off with the community favourite, Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce's Business Excellence Awards ceremony.

“Through all of these initiatives, it’s about coming together as a community to thank our small businesses for the essential contributions they provide,” Michael Magnusson, executive director of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said.

“Every time we choose a local business, we’re investing in jobs, services and the quality of life we all enjoy.”

The city said economic development leaders from throughout the province will gather in Prince George next week to attend the B.C. Economic Development Association (BCEDA)’s Economic Development Leadership Learning Exchange summit.

Dale Wheeldon, BCEDA president and CEO said as a Penticton-based organization, they see the integral work of local entrepreneurs in econmics.

"Through BCEDA’s programs and training, we work to ensure communities have the capacity to support small business success and long-term economic resilience across British Columbia," he said.

To learn more about the steps of starting a local business, head to penticton.ca/business-guide.