Former Penticton Vees player convicted of sex offences is now facing new charges

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article contains details of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

A onetime Penticton Vees player and junior hockey coach is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of having sex with a 14-year-old girl he met online in 2021.

Liam Noble, now 24, was convicted of sexual interference on Nov. 1, 2024, following a trial at the Penticton courthouse before Justice Lynett Jung. A publication ban protects the identity of the victim, who was in Grade 10 at the time.

Noble’s sentencing has been repeatedly delayed. It was first postponed in July when his lawyer, Cory Armour, told the court Noble had attempted suicide days before the hearing. When sentencing was rescheduled this fall, Armour requested another delay after discovering that Noble has Métis heritage and sought a Gladue Report — a pre-sentencing report that considers the background and systemic factors affecting Indigenous offenders.

Justice Jung reluctantly granted the request, noting that the case dates back more than four years. The Gladue Report is expected to take up to 12 weeks to complete.

Noble, who was released on bail after his conviction, now faces new charges in Kelowna -- one count of common assault and one count of theft under $5,000 from an alleged incident on Aug. 5, 2025. He’s scheduled to return to court on Nov. 4.

Originally from Dawson Creek, Noble spent several years in Penticton, first playing for the Okanagan Hockey Academy before joining the Penticton Vees of the BCHL from 2018-2020 where the forward had two assists in 45 games. He later played for the Nelson Leafs in the Kootenay International league and briefly served as an assistant coach with the KIJHL’s Princeton Posse in 2022.

The trial heard that Noble, then 20, met the complainant through a social media site and invited her to his Penticton home after she finished work. The girl testified she told Noble she was about to start Grade 10. She said they chatted briefly before engaging in a sexual encounter.

Noble admitted the two had sex but maintained he believed she was 17 -- a claim he said was based on what she told him online and what his roommate also believed. He testified that he never asked her age in person and saw no reason to question her appearance or behaviour.

During cross-examination, Crown counsel Ann Lerchs pressed Noble on his failure to verify the girl’s age. There was no record of their online conversations, and Lerchs argued that Noble made no meaningful effort to confirm how old she was. She described him as evasive and inconsistent, contrasting his testimony with the complainant’s, which she said was credible and steady.

Armour argued that Noble’s belief was reasonable under the circumstances and that the law did not require him to demand identification. Both lawyers agreed the case hinged on whether Noble took all reasonable steps to determine the girl’s age.

In her ruling, Justice Jung said Noble did not. While she accepted that he believed the girl was older, that belief was not backed by sufficient effort or caution.

“He simply put the complainant’s age out of his mind … his approach was cavalier,” Jung wrote in her decision. “As an adult, he had an obligation to take all necessary steps to find out how old she was.”

The judge noted that although the complainant mentioned she was in Grade 10, that detail was not central to the verdict. What mattered, Jung said, was that Noble never verified her age despite recognizing she was still in high school.

The conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in jail and requires registration on the national sex offender registry.

Sentencing will proceed after the Gladue Report is complete and reviewed alongside a pre-sentence report and psychological assessment already prepared for the court.

Noble had no prior criminal record before the 2021 incident. His mother has attended several of his court appearances over the past year.

Justice Jung has expressed concern about the delays, but said she will reserve sentencing until all reports are complete -- ensuring, as she put it, “a full and fair understanding of the offender before the court.”

The name of the victim is protected under a court-ordered publication ban.

This originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative