Photo: Castanet file photo RDOS headquarters.

Open burning season is now in effect within the five Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

This applies to the five RDOS Fire Protection Areas of Anarchist Mountain, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, and Willowbrook. A



"Residents within the five RDOS fire protection areas are required to complete a Burn Authorization application. Please visit the Public Parcel Viewer to confirm which Fire District boundary your property is located in. There is no fee, and no permits will be issued," reads a press release issued Friday.

"Your request will be directed to your selected fire department. From that point, you will communicate with your local fire department."



Burning authorization holders must confirm burning is allowed on that day by checking the Air Quality and Venting Index online or by calling 250-490-4125.

"Please ensure you are only burning permitted materials and have reviewed all safe burning practices. The Fire Chief may suspend any burning at any time, should they deem it unsafe or if smoke is creating an issue. Please be mindful of smoke affecting your neighbours," reads the press release.

Specific municipalities in the region have their own burning requirements and restrictions.

For more information about permits and open burning click here.