Penticton News
Penticton's 'Penti-Con' celebrating pop culture back in town this weekend
Penti-Con back in town
Photo: Penti-Con
Scenes from a Penti-Con past.
It's back - Penticton's big pop culture festival is here for the weekend.
Penti-Con 2025 launches Oct. 18 and 19 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre celebrating all things to do with creativity and community, and embracing your inner geek.
Fans, creators, and families can explore panels, workshops, cosplay, gaming, exhibitors, and special guests.
In the exhibitor hall, attendees can meet local and visiting creators, take part in interactive sessions, and enjoy activities for all ages.
"Whether you’re passionate about comics, games, art, or fandom in general, Penti-Con offers something for everyone," reads the event description.
Tickets for both days and a full schedule are now available online here.
