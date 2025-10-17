Penticton News

Support South Okanagan women and children fleeing abuse through online auction

Auction live for SOWINS

Photo: SOWINS Scenes from a previous SOWINS gala,

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society has launched an online auction ahead of its upcoming Inspiring Hope Gala fundraiser.

“We have an amazing auction online for our supporters to be a part of, including more than sixty items that were all donated by generous local businesses so all proceeds will go directly to supporting women, youth, and children in need in our community,” said Liz Gomes, executive director of SOWINS in a press release.

SOWINS is a non-profit that provides services for women, youth and children fleeing domestic violence, and they have seen an increase in need in recent years.

“The auction and gala will help us raise critical funds for our programs and services to ensure all women and children in our community receive the support they need in their journey to life free of abuse,” Gomes said.

The Inspiring Hope Gala will take place Saturday, Nov. 1 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

“Last year’s event sold out a month before, so we increased the number of tickets available and have only a few left with our early bird pricing closing this week,” says Marni Adams, fund development specialist with SOWINS.

The event will feature a reception, drinks paired with chef-curated appetizers, photo booths, live music and DJ, silent auction, live auction, games and dancing.

And the online auction is already live.

"And all items in the auction have been donated so 100 per cent of the proceeds go to changing lives," said Adams.

“It is easy, just sign up to register and start your bidding. If you get outbid, you will be notified by text, it is really quite a fun way for supporters to help raise funds.”

Find the auction online here, or nab a ticket to the main event online here.