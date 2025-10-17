Penticton News

Penticton embraces spooky season with 'Theatre is Dead' unique live stage show and wine pairing

'Theatre is Dead' - or alive?

Photo: Tempest Theatre Theatre is Dead proves it is very much alive at spooky new show in Penticton.

It's spooky season at Tempest Theatre in Penticton.

For three days only, experience a spectral, immersive show paired with local beverages.

Artistic director Kate Twa has put together the unique Hallowe'en experience that will see guests guided through the theatre meeting actors portraying ghosts of the stage sharing their stores, all while sipping local wines.

"Theatre is Dead is both a celebration and a séance. It’s a way to raise a glass to all that theatre has been and all it still is," reads a press release from Tempest.

"Part tasting, part haunting, Theatre is Dead blurs the line between performance and presence, between the living and the lost. It’s a toast to resilience! To artists, audiences, and to the wild, stubborn, eternal heartbeat of art itself."

"We wanted to explore that space between what’s gone and what endures," Twa said. “That’s what art does best. It transforms, it adapts, and it finds new ways to reveal itself. It lives in us, and in the communities, it continues to awaken.”

Wines from Giant Head Winery, Modesta Winery, Poplar Grove Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Upper Bench Winery and Creamery and Van Westen Vineyards will be featured. Theatre is Dead is both a sensory journey and a love letter to Okanagan creativity.

There are only four performances, one of which is a matinee, and every ticket supports Tempest Theatre in its efforts to keep theatre alive.

Catch the show Oct. 24 and 25, with two shows on the Sunday, and a special Hallowe'en show on Oct. 31 during which guests are encouraged to wear costumes.

