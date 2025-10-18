Penticton News

Excavating contractor fined $37K for hitting Summerland gas line

A Penticton excavating contractor has been handed a $37,717.79 fine from WorkSafeBC after a natural gas line was struck in Summerland.

According to a recently published penalty summary and inspection report, TwinCon Enterprises Ltd was working on the Prairie Valley Road construction project in May to upgrade the water main.

“During the process of excavating in a roadway, the bucket of the excavator contacted the 60mm natural gas line causing an uncontrolled release of natural gas. 911 was called, and both Fortis BC and the local fire department responded,” the report said.

Further, the inspectors said TwinCon failed to determine the location of all underground utility services in the area before excavating or drilling with powered tools and equipment.

It was noted that an underground utility locating device was used, where “workers identified the Walker Avenue line but failed to locate the second line running parallel to Prairie Valley road.”

WorkSafe found that the firm also failed to ensure it operated its powered excavating equipment to avoid damage to underground utility services and not be a danger to workers.

Inspectors said the “employer has not provided their supervisor, responsible for coordinating work within proximity to underground utilities, with adequate training and supervision to ensure the health and safety of workers under their direct supervision.”

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Castanet contacted TwinCon for comment on the WorkSafeBC penalty, to which President Chris Dandurand said in an emailed statement that they "maintain rigorous safety protocols along with comprehensive employee training."

He said as a COR-certified company operating across Western Canada, TwinCon has "a long-standing record of excellence in safe excavation practices."

“TwinCon takes safety seriously — it’s at the core of everything we do. We followed all required procedures, and this incident was the result of individual error, not company negligence. We’ll be appealing the decision and continue to stand by our strong safety culture and [Certificate of Recognition] standards," he said.

"TwinCon remains committed to continuous improvement and to upholding the highest standards of safety and accountability on every project."

WorkSafeBC termed this a "high risk" violation of worker safety rules.