Hundreds of invasive trees being removed throughout the South Okanagan by OASISS

Photo: OASISS Invasive Russian olive trees have recently been removed from the City of Penticton's Skaha Lake Dog Park.

Four species of invasive trees are being removed from public land throughout the South Okanagan, and the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society hopes homeowners will follow them in pulling them out.

OASISS announced their three-year project on Thursday, which includes the creation of demonstration sites on municipal land in Penticton, Oliver and Summerland.

Siberian elm, Russian olive, tree-of-heaven and black locust are being removed and replaced with "ecologically suitable species."

OASISS said their aim is to increase habitat and resources for native wildlife and increase species diversity.

“We are showcasing what is possible with the removal of invasive species and replacement with native trees and shrubs,” Lisa Scott, executive director of OASISS, said in the press release.

“We hope to inspire private property owners to follow the same process on their land.”

The four targeted species are well established in the South Okanagan, growing rapidly and producing an abundance of seeds that outcompete native plants.

"This can result in loss of wildlife habitat, reduced biodiversity, altered hydrology, soil degradation, altered fire cycles, and loss of traditional food and medicinal plants. Invasive trees can also be the preferred host for invasive insects," the press release reads.

Todd Whyte, parks supervisor with the City of Penticton, said the project will helps support the city's "Urban Forest Management Plan" goals.

“Removal of invasive trees will help increase biodiversity in the area and it will also limit the spread of invasive trees throughout the city,” he said.

The project hopes to create stronger ecosystems that can better withstand impacts from climate change.

OASISS said they will continue to work on strengthening local government legislation, policies and management practices relating to invasive trees throughout the project.

The project was made possible with funding and support from the South Okanagan Conservation Fund and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

