Penticton's Tin Whistle Brewing President receives national environmental innovation award

Photo: Tin Whistle Brewing Tin Whistle President Alexis Esseltine accpeting one of Canada’s 2025 Clean50 honourees,

A Penticton brewery that's known for its zero waste operations is adding on another accolade.

Tin Whistle Brewing Co. announced on Thursday that their President, Alexis Esseltine, has been named one of Canada’s 2025 Clean50 honourees.

She was recognized for "her exceptional leadership in advancing sustainability and environmental innovation within Canada’s brewing industry."

Esseltine took over Tin Whistle Brewing in 2020. The brewery became a national sustainability leader in just two and half years of her running it.

Tin Whistle became British Columbia’s first carbon-neutral brewery.

"The brewery has reused more than 13,700 plastic can carriers and even developed award-winning beers crafted from upcycled sake kasu and local winery waste, proving that sustainability can pair perfectly with great taste," the brewery said in the press release.

"Esseltine also spearheaded a groundbreaking energy efficiency project in partnership with the City of Penticton, identifying key opportunities to cut energy consumption."

Since then, the city has decommissioned a 25-year-old rooftop cooling unit, installing a energy-efficient glycol chilling system in its place.

“Receiving a Clean50 Award is an incredible honour that truly belongs to our entire team and community,” Esseltine said.

“We set out to prove that bold climate action and business success can thrive together—and our results show that sustainability isn’t just good for the planet, it’s good for people and profit too.”

The Canada’s Clean50 Awards is presented annually by Delta Management Group.