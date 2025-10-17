Penticton News

Penticton's newest animal hospital hosting Halloween pet photo contest

Dress your pet up and win

Photo: Pixabay Penticton pet clinic hosting pet halloween costume contest

Time to put Fido in his spider costume and snap a pic for a chance to win a gift card to Penticton's newest animal hospital hosting.

Peach City Animal Hospital is inviting all pet parents to participate in their Halloween Pet Photo Contest.

The private veterinary clinic opened up in June, as the only facility with late hours and weekend hours for the South Okanagan.

They are hoping to see many furry companions in their spookiest, silliest, or most creative costumes to show off their Halloween spirit.

How to Enter:

Dress up your pet for Halloween.

Post their photo on Facebook.

Tag #PeachCityVets and send the clinic a screenshot of your post to confirm your entry. through Facebook

Prizes:

1st Prize: $100 Gift Card

2nd Prize: $75 Gift Card

3rd Prize: $50 Gift Card

All participants will receive $25 off their next visit at Peach City Animal Hospital.

The contest ends Oct. 31, with winners announced the next day.

"Celebrate Halloween with your beloved pets — get creative, have fun, and capture those adorable, spooky moments."

Peach City Animal Hospital is open at #102, 402 Industrial Avenue East from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the Peach City Animal Hospital, head to their website here.