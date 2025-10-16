Penticton News

Penticton's Alleycats Alliance announced end to 13 year partnership with PetSmart Charities adoption centres

Photo: Okanagan Humane Society AlleyCats Alliance is out, and Okanagan Humane Society is in for working with PetSmart Charities adoption centres.

A Penticton-based cat rescue that looks after feral and abandoned cats has lost one of their main adoption centres, sharing on Thursday that changes in their requirements ended the agreement.

Theresa Nolet with AlleyCats Alliance announced in a social media post that they are no longer partnered with PetSmart Charities adoption centres.

"Top management is enforcing their requirements that no cat can stay in the adoption centre for more than 21 days," she said.

Under PetSmart's 2025 Adoption Partner Manual, in their adoption centre guidelines, it states that "Pets not adopted within three weeks must be rotated out of the store to the Adoption Partner’s shelter or foster facility for at least one week."

Since the rescue deals with mostly feral and abandoned cats, they need more time to adjust to the changes happening in their lives than the three weeks that PetSmart is giving.

"We call them our scaredy cats. Often they are just settling into the busy store environment at about the three week mark. To remove them into another foster home, yet again is very distressing to them," Nolet said.

"We as humans may understand what is happening, but they only know that once again they are placed into a foreign environment, and that only makes them more nervous."

Nolet said that her organization is dedicated to ensuring that every cat that in their care is adopted into the best possible home for their individual personalities.

"PetSmart also wants what they call a low barrier adoption process, where adoptions are done on just a conversation with the adopter. AlleyCATS does not think that is respectful of landlords and we always contact them to ensure that pets are welcome in their buildings."

Nolet thanked PetSmart for the 13 years that they partnered with them and was grateful for the opportunity to showcase their adoptees.

"The staff was awesome and the adoption centres were well set up to offer our scaredy cats a sense of security during their adjustment periods. It is truly a loss for our rescue to no longer be partnered with PetSmart."

AlleyCats Alliance is still partnering with Total Pet and Bosleys in Kelowna and Penticton.

Interested adopters can continue to view the cats and kittens that AlleyCats continues to rescue off the streets and rural properties of the Okanagan Valley.

On Oct. 4, the Okanagan Humane Society announced they have partnered with PetSmart Penticton to showcase their adoptable animals in-store.