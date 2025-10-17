Penticton News
Dinosaurs invading Penticton at visiting museum exhibit
Dinosaur invasion
Photo: Penticton Museum
Dinosaurs of BC Is on loan from the Royal BC Museum at the Penticton Museum & Archives.
Get ready to take a trip back to a land before time.
The Penticton Museum & Archives will host Dinosaurs of BC, an on-loan exhibit from the Royal BC Museum.
"This special exhibit tells the fascinating story of British Columbia’s very own resident dinosaurs," explains the City of Penticton in a social media post.
"Through research carried out by the Royal BC Museum’s palaeontology team, visitors can learn just how many of these ancient creatures roamed the province."
The exhibit kicks off today, Oct. 17, and runs through March 2026.
