Penticton News

Penticton's OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre launches Share-A-Smile fundraiser

Share a smile, help a child

Photo: OSNS OSNS in Penticton launches annual Share-A-Smile campaign.

It's time to smile and help a child!

The annual OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre's Share-a-Smile Fall Fundraising Campaign is back, running October and November.

OSNS helps children with developmental supportive needs, including offering physiotherapy, psychology, speech therapy, autism intervention and many more services. They help children all around the the region, and rely on community support to make their work a reality.

"For more than 40 years, the OSNS Telethon was a beloved tradition in the community. This is the third year OSNS is taking a new approach, transforming the one-day event into a season-long fundraiser," explains a press release from OSNS.

There are many ways to get involved with the Share-A-Smile campaign. Donations can be made directly online here, or individuals, groups and businesses can create their own unique fundraisers, or purchase a 50/50 ticket when that goes live in November.

Some businesses have already joined the cause.

"City Centre Fitness has launched a community challenge, calling on all gyms, fitness centres, and yoga studios to host classes by donation this fall in support of OSNS," explains the press release.

By-donation classes can be found at: City Centre Health & Fitness, Flow & Co Yoga, Studio One Penticton, Pure Gym and The Be Hive — so far!

Plus, Papa Murphy's Pizza will be giving net proceeds from all Mini Murph pizzas in November to the campaign.

"Businesses and community groups that fundraise for OSNS will be acknowledged on OSNS' social media platforms. They will also have the chance to present their donations on stage at the showcase event," explains the press release.

That showcase will take place at the end of November, and will feature performances from local kids and youth, donation presentations, holiday-themed activities and more. Details to come.

Anyone interested in getting involved in fundraising for the campaign can contact Megan Windeler at [email protected] or 250-492-0295.

A link to direct donations and more information can be found online here.