CSSHL proud of economic impact of hockey tournament
$6.725M economic impact
The 2025 Canadian Sport School Hockey League Western Championships reportedly brought an economic impact of $6.725 million to Penticton.
Held in March, the event saw 104 teams arrive in town including 2,100 players and staff, playing in front of 7,300 spectators.
"We are thrilled to see the increase in economic impact that the CSSHL Championships had in March of 2025. This is a major event for the CSSHL and the City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, OVG and the businesses in the community. We look forward to building on these numbers in March of 2026,” said Andy Oakes, CEO of the CSSHL in a press release.
The $6.725 million figure is up from an estimated $5.231 million impact in 2024.
The event will return for its 11th straight year in Penticton this coming March 7-22.
