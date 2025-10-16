Penticton News

Penticton man given conditional discharge after threatening teens with a knife

No jail for threatening teens

Photo: File photo A man was given a conditional discharge after threatening teens with a knife in Penticton court on Wednesday

A Penticton man who threatened three teens with a knife after they laughed at him was sentenced to a conditional discharge on Wednesday, after a judge decided the young man was shaping up.

Tyrell Kruger, 22, pled guilty to assault and breach of release order relating to a court order not to possess any weapons.

Court heard that on Oct. 31, 2024, three high school students had attended a pizzeria on Penticton's Main Street at lunchtime, when they saw Kruger outside.

Kruger was under the influence of substances, and he was dancing to himself. The three boys laughed at him as they headed into the pizzeria.

Kruger then followed them inside the pizzeria, with the knife already pulled out and waved it at them in a manner that caused the teens to be afraid.

The three teens backed up in the pizzeria, and Kruger went back outside. He then spat on the window of the pizzeria, aiming at them.

The teens apparently took pictures of Kruger and reported the matter to the police. They then went back to school.

RCMP arrived shortly after and arrested Kruger for uttering threats, which is when he told them he had a firearm in his car, which was parked not far away.

Officers later had Kruger's vehicle towed to the RCMP detachment and obtained a warrant to search the vehicle, where they found a 30-30 lever-action rifle wrapped in a blanket. There was no ammunition in the vehicle matching the rifle.

Court heard Kruger does not have a criminal record and since the incident, he has attended substance abuse counselling, secured a job and has taken steps to address his underlying issues.

Defence Counsel Michael Patterson said Kruger is not someone who has the goal of a return to criminal behaviour after a previous offence.

"Though he has struggled with issues of drug and alcohol misuse, he had managed to be pro-social and accepted responsibilities for his actions," Patterson said, noting a letter was included from a recovery centre saying that he had been demonstrating meaningful progress.

When given the opportunity to speak, Kruger apologized for his actions.

"If I weren't under the influence of drugs at the time, I would've reacted differently, if at all," he said.

Judge Shannon Keyes said in her decision to impose a conditional discharge on Kruger, she had to determine that it would not be contrary to public interest.

"It seems to me that I've seen a good example, with his treatment, and he continues to live in a sober manner, and has expressed the desire to continue to do so. So the fact that Mr. Kruger has taken all of those steps, in my view, will satisfy the public interest in conditional discharge," she said.

Keyes imposed a conditional discharge and placed Kruger on probation for a period of 18 months.

If Kruger successfully completes the conditions of his probation order, he will avoid a criminal conviction and could be free of an adult criminal record.