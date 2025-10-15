Penticton News

South Okanagan animal lovers carry out five-hour search to rescue abandoned dog

Photo: Contributed Dog rescued by South Okanagan locals.

A group of roughly 20 South Okanagan locals rescued a dog believed to be abandoned off Highway 97 Tuesday night.

At around 7:45, a woman saw what she believed was a dog being dumped off the side of the highway near Oliver Ranch Road by people in a small black sedan.

"The dog jumped out and just started running frantically south," said Jackie Frederick.

"I tried to get the dog because it was running up the highway, and the cars were driving wildly down that road, which was crazy. I was there for an hour and a half or so. I couldn't get her to come to me; she kept retreating back deeper and deeper into the bush."

The four-legged wayfarer also wandered into the Vaseux Lake Provincial Park area.

After trying to get the dog on her own, Frederick posted on social media, hoping that drivers in the area might slow down on the highway.

Within minutes, people started showing up to help, including members of the OK Falls Fire Department and folks from Penticton.

"It was really dark, it was quite cold, so it wasn't easy," said Frederick.

It took until midnight to finally secure the dog in the dark and cold night. Frederick added that the female dog was scared, timid, and looked like she could have had a litter of puppies recently.

"She's safe. I've seen her. She was terrified and showed aggression, but that was just simply fear. She's resting nicely [now]," she said.

The owners of Penticton's Stillfood Bistro & Cappuccino Bar took the wandering dog in for the night.

"Last night was something else," said Tyson Still in a public social media post.

"After seeing a post in a local FB group about someone dropping their dog out of a vehicle on the highway, and taking off with the dog chasing the car, a group of us went out searching in the dark — calling for her, checking ditches, fields, everywhere we could think of.

"Four hours later, we finally found her — scared, shaking, and too afraid to let anyone near. It took almost an hour to gain her trust and get her safely into a kennel. She’s now safe with us, warm, and finally resting."

Still added that the dog is coming around and already showing love.

"It blows my mind what some people are capable of — but even more, how forgiving animals can be."

Still and Frederick are now working with the BC SPCA on next steps, with the dog's search team hoping to have an investigation into what happened Tuesday night.



"Everybody came together, and it's a good happy ending," Frederick said.