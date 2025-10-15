Penticton News

City of Penticton lifts campfire ban

On Wednesday, the City of Penticton announced that it lifted its campfire ban within city limits as of Oct. 14.

"Improved conditions and favourable weather have allowed the Penticton Fire Department to rescind the ban on campfires, aligning with the BC Wildfire Service," the notice said.

The Kamloops Fire Centre lifted campfire bans at the end of September and does not have a fire prohibition or restrictions in place for the region, which includes Penticton.

"Burn permits for agricultural purposes are required starting Oct. 15 and can be obtained by visiting the city’s permit page."

Residents are reminded to be prepared for wildfires by having an emergency plan and applying FireSmart principles to their homes and properties.

For more information or to request a free home assessment, contact [email protected].