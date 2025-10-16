Peach City Tees Up for Cancer raises more than $70K for Penticton Regional Hospital
Raised $70K to support PRH
The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation and Penticton Regional Hospital received a major boost in funding cancer care, thanks to more than 100 golfers participating in the Peach City Tees Up for Cancer tournament.
On Aug. 16, golfers hit the greens at the Penticton Golf and Country Club for the 29th annual event, raising $71,370.74.
SOS said they have now completed their pledge to the new Oncology Centre, which opened in June 2025.
The money raised at the tournament will help with the purchase of an Endobronchial Ultrasound machine, which is a key diagnostic tool that enhances early detection and treatment for lung cancer.
“The Tees Up team continues to inspire us all,” Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation said in the news release.
“Their commitment over nearly three decades has made a profound difference for local cancer patients and their families. They truly are healthcare superheroes.”
The Peach City Tees Up for Cancer tournament has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer-related medical equipment and services at Penticton Regional Hospital over the past nearly three decades.
For more information on SOS Medical Foundation, click here.
