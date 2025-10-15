Penticton group hosting gathering for international pregnancy and infant loss remembrance day
Gathering for infant loss
Hoping to honour the littles lost, and bring comfort and community to their families, a Penticton group will be hosting a gathering for international pregnancy and infant loss remembrance day Wednesday night.
The Community Wellness Circle is inviting everyone to join them as they come together in remembrance.
"We’ll begin with a few words of reflection and connection before lighting our candles together at 7 p.m." the event listing said.
The event is also called the Global Wave of Light, which is a worldwide event where candles are lit at 7 p.m. local time, creating a "continuous wave of light across the globe in honour of babies gone too soon."
"These losses are felt deeply throughout families and communities, reminding us that no one should walk this path alone. The love for these little ones will forever be seen, felt, and remembered," they said.
Candles will be provided for attendees. People are welcome to bring a photo or special item for the altar.
Organizers will also be hosting a dedication to the Butterfly Support Network, who help support bereaved parents in our community.
The event will take place at the two fire pits located by the intersection of Power Street and Lakeshore Drive (across from Lakawanna Park), at Okanagan Lake Beach park. There will be candles set up at whichever pit is available.
More Penticton News
- Land damage suit settlesGrand Forks - 11:16 am
- Traffic stops tested in courtCanada - 11:12 am
- Benefits of eating less meatInside Climate - 11:00 am
- Pinning hopes on batteriesOntario - 10:46 am
- B.C. teen's body identifiedAustralia - 10:45 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hope South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel