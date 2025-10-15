Penticton News

Penticton group hosting gathering for international pregnancy and infant loss remembrance day

Gathering for infant loss

Photo: Pixabay stock image Community Wellness Circle hosting Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

Hoping to honour the littles lost, and bring comfort and community to their families, a Penticton group will be hosting a gathering for international pregnancy and infant loss remembrance day Wednesday night.

The Community Wellness Circle is inviting everyone to join them as they come together in remembrance.

"We’ll begin with a few words of reflection and connection before lighting our candles together at 7 p.m." the event listing said.

The event is also called the Global Wave of Light, which is a worldwide event where candles are lit at 7 p.m. local time, creating a "continuous wave of light across the globe in honour of babies gone too soon."

"These losses are felt deeply throughout families and communities, reminding us that no one should walk this path alone. The love for these little ones will forever be seen, felt, and remembered," they said.

Candles will be provided for attendees. People are welcome to bring a photo or special item for the altar.

Organizers will also be hosting a dedication to the Butterfly Support Network, who help support bereaved parents in our community.

The event will take place at the two fire pits located by the intersection of Power Street and Lakeshore Drive (across from Lakawanna Park), at Okanagan Lake Beach park. There will be candles set up at whichever pit is available.