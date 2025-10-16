Penticton News

Dancing for Parkinson's program launching in Penticton

Photo: Dancing with Parkinson's Dancing with Parkinson's coming to Penticton.

A unique new research-based dance program is coming to Penticton.

Dancing with Parkinson's Canada is coming to town, one of the first locations in B.C. to participate.

It is aimed at people living with Parkinson's disease, cognitive issues or isolation, with a goal of connection and celebration.

On Tuesday, November 11 at 1 p.m., the first free preview class will take place at the Penticton Community Recreation Centre with the founder of the movement herself, Sarah Robichaud.

There will be mingling, light refreshments and, of course, dancing, with no experience required.

"Friends, family, and caregivers are also encouraged to join the class, fostering a truly inclusive and supportive environment. This preview class is a vibrant prelude to ongoing, free in-person classes, which are slated to begin regularly in Penticton in early 2026," reads a press release from the organization.

"For those eager to start moving sooner, Dancing with Parkinson's also offers daily free online seated workouts, accessible anytime at DancingWithParkinsons.com."

Anyone interested in attending the Nov. 11 free class is asked to register in advance with Nikos Theodosakis by email at [email protected].