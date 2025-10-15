Penticton News
Skaha swing set closed for repairs in Penticton
Swing set closed for now
A broken swing will be replaced this week at a Skaha Lake Park playground.
"The remainder of the park and playground will be open as usual. Anyone heading to the playground should be aware of heavy equipment and construction work in the area, which will be cordoned off for the public’s safety," reads a press release from the City of Penticton issued Tuesday.
"Installation of the new swing set is anticipated to be completed by the end of this week, reopening by Saturday, Oct. 18."
