Summerland raises drought level conditions after dry summer, fall

Photo: Castanet file photo District of Summerland moves to Level 3 drought.

The District of Summerland is moving to a higher level of drought status due to continued extra dry weather.

The status is now Level 3 due to the weather and "significantly reduced streamflow and reservoir levels," according to a press release issued Tuesday.

"Monitoring indicators show that water supplies are under increasing stress and that proactive conservation is required to protect the community’s water resources and local ecosystems."

Unusually low precipitation this summer and fall has contributed to dry conditions.

"Reservoir level data indicate that both domestic and agricultural supplies may be impacted in 2026," reads the press release.

"Moving to Level 3 helps the district stabilize the water supply while supporting essential needs for residents, businesses, and farms."

What that means for residents and businesses is that certain new restrictions will be in place:

Even numbered addresses may water lawns, trees, and shrubs only before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Odd numbered addresses may water lawns, trees, and shrubs only before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Micro-irrigation, drip irrigation, or a hose with a shut-off nozzle may be used to water trees, shrubs, or vegetables on any day at any time.

Residents may not use a hose to wash vehicles, sidewalks, or driveways, except with a hand-held container or hose with a shut-off device.

All district residents are urged to take simple measures if possible to reduce water use. Suggestions include reducing lawn watering, fixing leaks and turning off hoses when they are not in use.