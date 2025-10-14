Penticton News
Soupateria in Penticton serves up 124 turkey dinners to those in need on Thanksgiving
124 charitable turkey meals
Thanksgiving was a little brighter for many in Penticton thanks to hard work at the Soupateria.
With all hands on deck, the charitable organization dished up 124 turkey dinners with all the fixings, plus pie, this Thanksgiving.
The food was donated and the work was voluntary, ensuring no stomachs were empty this long weekend.
The Soupateria is a volunteer-based charitable organization that serves meals to anyone in need 365 days a year, no questions asked.
