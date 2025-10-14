Penticton News

Taste of Downtown event back in Penticton this weekend

Photo: Pixabay Have a taste at Taste of Downtown Penticton.

Taste of Downtown will be back this weekend, featuring the flavours of Penticton's restaurants.

On Oct. 17 and 18, food enthusiasts can "explore exclusive sample-sized specials from participating eateries while enjoying roaming live music from local performers," according to a Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association press release.

Entry is free and most venues will open at 5:30 p.m.

"Taste of Downtown is more than just a food event, it’s a celebration of the unique culinary landscape that makes our downtown so special,” said Brett Turner, executive director, DPBIA.

“This event gives our community a chance to come together, support the local businesses that keep our core thriving, and enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience paired with live music and vibrant downtown energy."

Attendees can also participate in a social media contest for a chance to win $200 in gift cards for local restaurants and a one-night stay at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Simply tag photos of food adventures during the event with #tasteofdowntownpen and #downtownpenticton on social media. or email entries to [email protected].

A full list of participating restaurants, music schedule and contest details can be found online here.