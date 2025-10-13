Penticton News

Creative fall fun in Penticton

Photo: Sahara Garden Art Sahara Garden Art

Go from consuming art to making it, the perfect Fall activity to keep you busy indoors as the weather cools down.

Penticton’s Sahara Garden Art has several Fall-inspired workshops happening this month.

The Spooky Terrarium Workshop is “perfect for celebrating Halloween with a creative twist,” said co-owner Lynette Sahara.

“This hands-on experience features festive materials, including seasonal decor and unique plant selections, allowing you to craft a one-of-a-kind centerpiece,” she said. “Expert guidance ensures an enjoyable process, resulting in a distinctive addition to your home decor. Reserve your spot today to embrace the Halloween spirit in style. Come in costume and win a prize!”

Or try the Decoupage Pumpkin Workshop, which Sahara describes as a workshop to create a “unique, festive decoration for the season.”

“Flowers and leafs to pumpkins and all provided materials. Perfect for all skill levels, this creative activity is ideal for adding a personal touch to your seasonal décor. All supplies are included, so just bring your creativity! We will have pressed flowers and plants from the shop to choose from.”

Sahara Garden Art is a mother-daughter, Indigenous-owned flower shop located in the heart of Penticton at 407 Martin St.

Other workshops running this month include a succulent pumpkin centrepiece.

Workshops kick off Oct. 16 and run until the end of the month. Be sure to check out their website for more details on the upcoming workshops at saharagardenart.com

Looking to get your hands dirty in a little clay over soil? Donut House Studios located in the Cannery Trade Centre 106-1475 Fairview Ave in Penticton offers a variety of pottery classes and memberships.

While no specific fall themed workshops are currently happening, you can still enroll in an adult pottery class and make your own creations! Or join the two-part mug creation workshop on Oct. 19, priced at $110, and make your own Halloween or fall themed mug.

And while space is available, be sure to book for their holiday workshops in November.

For more information, visit donuthousestudios.com

Not feeling very hands-on creative? Enjoy some edible art - coffee style!

Wayne and Freda, located at 105-249 Westminster Ave W in Penticton, opened its doors in 2019 and boasts sustainable coffee in a warm and welcoming space.

Order a latte - you’ll be impressed by the designs in the foam. Even watching your drink be made in house with a state-of-the-art coffee machine is art itself!

And be sure to stop by The Shop, the coffee shop’s on site store showcasing beautiful curated items.

From books to local pottery, jewellery, coffee supplies and much more (like craft sets, to take your art home to make and enjoy!) there’s no shortage of goods to browse, all of which are handpicked by the owner.

For more information, visit wayneandfreda.com

